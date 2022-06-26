Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public.

The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted.

To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 4

➤ Fordham's Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed meatloaf holding at 126 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 135 degrees F. Advised to reheat to 165 degrees F. Meatloaf originally cooked at 10 a.m. and reheated at 11:30 a.m. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest at Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic build-up on inside (chute/ceiling) of ice bin. Schedule cleanings often enough to keep clean/prevent build-up. Observed freshly-prepped non-potentially-hazardous foods wrapped tightly and stacked with internal temperature of 51 degrees F. Foods should be rapidly cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being covered tightly for storage. Exterior door to grease room needs to be sealed to prevent vermin entry. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 92

Observed blocked hand sink. Observed boxes of chicken on the floor in kitchen; corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on prep table when not in use. Observed bowl without handle being used as food scoop. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Certification expired. Advised to get re-certified as soon as possible. Rice scoops stored in stagnant water. If stored in water, it must be flowing or held at 135 degrees F. Observed food stored in single-use grocery bags. Observed unsealed roof access hatch where vermin could enter. Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Post choking poster in dining area. Observed food debris, stains on floors, Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 98

Observed damage to floor in walk-in cooler with rust/wear. Cooler floor panels must be repaired to remain flush with the base floor underneath. All rusted/worn panels must be repaired to be smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





May 5

➤ Cane Pole Kitchen, LLC, 8286 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed beef patties cold-holding with internal temperature of 49 degrees F. Advised to quick-chill to 41 degrees F or below and keep product more shallow in the pan to help hold proper temperature. Observed fried chicken, ribs and rice hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site: reheated to 165 degrees F. Designated area for employees' personal items must be located where it cannot contaminate food contact surfaces. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed tomatoes, steak, shrimp and chicken all cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Use lids, less product and take temperatures. Corrected on-site; foods were ice-bathed to proper temperature. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 96

Observed food products on floors in kitchen. Observed a wall that was damaged. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Holiday Inn Express-Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Nonna Picci Wood Fired Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Clean/sanitize routinely to prevent accumulations. Bare wood must be sealed or painted so it is easily cleanable. Observed food debris in bottom of coolers. Observed flies in the kitchen. Use air curtain. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on can opener blade when not in use. Wash and sanitize regularly to prevent accumulations. Corrected on-site: can opener taken to dish washer for cleaning. Observed food prep workers not wearing beard guard. Beard guard required for food handlers when hair is longer than 1/2 inch. Observed debris on floors underneath and behind equipment. Inspector: Robinson.





May 6

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed black matter on ice machine shield. Clean food contact surfaces routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed packages of sausage patties stored on counter in between use. Internal temperature was at 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site: sausage patties moved to cooler to hold between uses. Inspector spoke with manager regarding food storage. Observed used wiping cloths stored on shelf on dry storage shelf with food. Observed wet wiping cloth hanging on the side of the hand sink basin. Observed wiping cloth used to line silverware tray. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed debris on shelving. Observed excessive debris on floors throughout facility. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed fish thawing in still water in prep sink. Thawing must be done under refrigeration or under running water; corrected on-site. Observed greasy buildup behind fryer. Greasy build-up on vent hood. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Statesboro Sweets and Cafe, 107 East Parrish Street Unit C

▲ Score: 75

Manager not demonstrating knowledge of safe food storage and handling practices to protect public health. Observed hand sink without paper towels. Manager unable to provide paper towels for hand drying. Hand sinks must be stocked with soap and paper towels at all times when food service establishment is in operation. Observed non-potentially-hazardous foods in walk-in cooler without internal temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Foods discarded. Discontinue use of cooler and repairs must be cleared by health department inspector before use. Observed dirty wiping cloths stored in food prep sink. Observed dirty wiping cloths stored in hand sink. No hand-washing signs at hand sinks. No permit posted. No choking poster in dining area. Recent inspection sheet not posted for public view at entrance. Observed foam insulation protruding from wall. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed restrooms that were inaccessible. Observed excessive clutter and debris throughout facility. Inspector: Robinson.

Reinspection score: 94 (May 17)

Observed out-of-date eggs dated 5/13/22. Corrected on-site; eggs discarded. Post choking poster. Inspector: Wiggins.





May 10

➤ A Forceful Taste - Base of Operation, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed cold-holding units missing thermometers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ A Forceful Taste - Mobile, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand sink missing paper towels. Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed utensils stored in stagnant water. Observed cold-holding unit at 46 degrees F. No non-potentially-hazardous foods in fridge. Observed food debris on shelves. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in coolers. Repaint walls where needed. Observed grease buildup on vent hood filter. Inspector: Randall.





May 13

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 97

Scoop handle in contact with ice. Observed food debris in bottom of coolers. Inspector: Randall.





May 17

➤ Lonnie T's, 719 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Taylor and Table 96, 719 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 97

Chicken thawing in stagnant water. Inspector: Randall.





May 18

➤ Gnat's Landing, 470 South Main Street

▲ Score: 70

Observed multiple food prep employees don gloves without washing hands while changing tasks. Observed dessert in reach-in cooler in kitchen stored uncovered. Observed dessert in reach-in cooler behind bar stored uncovered. Observed foods in prep top coolers stored uncovered. Observed debris on deli slicer when not in use. Clean after each use and every four hours during use. Observed milk in reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 56 degrees F and some stored in reach-in cooler behind front bar with ambient temperature of 58 degrees F. Discard milk. Repair cooler. Observed seafood stored in direct contact with ice. Observed food prep employee wash hands in prep sink. Observed food prep employees not wearing beard guards. Observed food prep employee wearing watch. Observed utensil handle stored with handle on food/ice. Observed single-service cups stored without protection for food/lip contact surface. Observed shelving in dry storage in need of repair. Observed steam cabinet in kitchen leaking water out of door. Repair cabinet to operate as designed. Observed carpeted mats used in bar area. Observed excessive wear on freezer floor. Observed pots, pans and containers needing replacement due to excessive use/wear. Observed debris in reach-in coolers. Observed excessive debris/grease buildup in bottom cabinet of fryers. Observed ceiling tiles with signs of mold/mildew damage in kitchen and food prep area. Observed multiple ceiling tiles missing in kitchen. Observed wear on wall coatings. Observed excessive debris throughout. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.

Reinspection score: 98 (May 20)

Observed dust above door in walk-in cooler. Observed minor debris/wear on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





May 24

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed salsa bowl used as scoop in bulk storage sugar. Scoops must be handled and stored with handle not in contact with food product. Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer's specifications. Observed seals that need repair on cooler drawer and prep top door. Condensation dripping on floor. All exterior doors shall have adequate weather stripping to prevent vermin entry. Observed flies and a live roach in the kitchen. Rid kitchen of flies, weather-strip the back door and have professional pest control treat the premises. Inspector: Jump.





May 25

➤ Sallie Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Empty/wash/rinse/sanitize on a schedule to prevent buildup. Observed food debris inside microwaves. Clean microwaves inside and out to prevent contamination. Observed flies in the kitchen. Outdoor cooking area still not screened in. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Statesboro Inn Restaurant, 106 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

No certified food safety manager (CFSM) on staff. Observed dirty dishes left on counter. Lip contact surface of cups and plates should be protected by inverting and storing on clean surface. Old inspection with higher score displayed at check-in desk. Repair/replace damaged/missing ceiling tiles. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Jump.