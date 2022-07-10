Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June and July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





June 3

➤ Splash in the Boro Snack Shack, P.O. Box 408

▲ Score: 75

No certified food safety manager (CFSM) on staff. Must get someone certified within 30 days. Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Empty, clean, sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Observed hot dog hot-holding with internal temperature of 117 degrees F. Corrected on-site; hot dog discarded. Do not stack items in hot-holding unit. Replace lamp, use thermometers to check temperatures. Instant read thermometer must be available, accurate, used for burgers, hot dogs, chicken. Observed ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Observed excessive greasy buildup on wall behind cooking area. When drying mops after use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. AC return filter vent cover must be cleaned and repaired. Observed excessive flies in the kitchen. Turn on air curtain. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

Reinspection score: 95 (June 16)

Observed warmer holding foods at 117 degrees F. Since food was just prepped, employee was advised to reheat to 165 degrees F or to discard. Inspector: Jump.





June 7

➤ Splashy's Grill, 1388 Highway 24 East

▲ Score: 71

No certified food safety manager (CFSM) on staff. Observed employees changing tasks and changing gloves without washing hands. Both hand sinks did not have water under pressure. Employees said they were washing hands at the 3-compartment sink. No sanitizer used for cleaning food contact surfaces. Observed wet, soiled wiping cloths on counters and in 3-compartment sink. Once used, wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution or moved to designated soiled laundry. Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice bin. Ice scoop must be protected from contamination. May store inside ice if the handle does not touch the ice or inside a clean/sanitized container if kept outside the ice. Observed excessively greasy floors. Mop must be hung to air-dry. Turn on the air curtain to prevent flies from entering. Observed excessive flies in the food service area and the back area. Inspector: Jump.

Reinspection score: 95 (July 1)

Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels. The 3-compartment sink must be set up with wash/rinse/sanitize in order, followed by air dry. Inspector: Jump.





June 17

➤ Lunch Box Mobile Food Service, 11856 Grice Road, Metter

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.





June 21

➤ Caribbean Feast, LLC, 214 Shuman Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in microwave. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.





June 23

➤ Southern City Lounge, 25 West Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed raw frozen chicken thawing on counter. Observed flies throughout kitchen. Inspector: Randall.





June 28

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 99

Drying mops must be hung to dry, not stored in mop bucket or mop sink. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed water holding on bottom of walk-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 82

Observed slicer with food residue on blade/carriage. Must be cleaned and sanitized minimally every four hours. If not using, clean and then remove from kitchen. Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Have machine cleaned/sanitized with frequency that prevents build-up. All prepped foods must be labelled with 7-day discard date. Ice scoop must be stored protected from contamination. May be stored in clean container or in ice bin if handle is not in contact with ice. Observed bowl used as scoop in flour. Scoops must be handled and stored so handle is not in contact with food. Observed single-use cups stored on floor. Must be stored at least six inches above floor. Shelving in walk-in as well as rack are corroded and soiled. They must be easily cleanable (and cleaned). Observed missing knob for cold water at hand-washing sink. Clean floors and walls in grill area and dishwashing room. Clean wall/ceilings around HVAC vents. Observed dead cockroaches throughout establishment. Keep up with pest control and removal. Inspector: Jump.





June 29

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 95

Sink setup does not have sanitizer. Set up 3-compartment sink as so: wash/rinse/sanitize, then air-dry without rinsing. Sanitize test strips were not available or not being used to check the concentration. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncooked liquid eggs stored on shelf above produce. Eggs moved to lower shelf below produce/above raw chicken; advised to discard potentially-contaminated produce. Observed single-use cup used as scoop in flour, sugar, salt. Scoops must be handled and stored so that handle is not in contact with food and scoop is protected from contamination. Inspector: Jump.





June 30

➤ Ole Times Country Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 84

Observed non-potentially-hazardous foods above 41 degrees F in walk-in and dairy in reach-in. Dairy discarded. Advised to discard foods held out of temp for four hours or more and other foods were moved to other cooling units until repair. Observed chicken with internal temperature of 99 degrees F. Corrected on-site; chicken discarded. Observed chicken hot-holding at 129 degrees F. Corrected on-site; chicken reheated to 169 degrees F. Observed several pots hot-holding on stove below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; reheated to above 165 degrees F. All cooling and hot-holding units, including holding ovens, walk-in and reach-in coolers, must have accurate thermometer inside. Dairy reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 48 degrees F. All dairy over 41 degrees F inside discarded. Do not use cooler until repaired and inspected by the health department. Three walk-in coolers need service. All non-potentially-hazardous foods moved out to other coolers until repaired. Observed water/debris on floors in walk-in and kitchen. Clean floors/walls/ceilings often enough to keep them clean. Inspector: Jump.





July 5

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 93

Cleaner bottles missing labels. Single-use lids stored on floor in dry storage. Inspector: Jump.