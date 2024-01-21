Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





December 15

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 95

Observed broken thermometer in reach-in cooler. Observed single-use items not stored six inches above floor. Observed food debris in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 92

Excessive sticky debris on counters. Clean and sanitize counters. Corrected on-site. Sanitizer test strips expired. Observed flies in food service area. Air curtain not operating. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed ice scoop stored with handle in contact with ice. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup in bottom of chest freezer. Observed buildup/spills around reach-in cooler. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





December 18

➤ Stoners Pizza Joint, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.





December 19

➤ "The Corral" Concessions At Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arena Boulevard

▲ Score: 96

Observed soda boxes stored on floor. Must be six inches above floor. Clean grease spills around fry area. Inspector: Jump.





December 20

➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive Suite 117

▲ Score: 80

Observed two tubs filled with molluscan shellfish with no identification. Corrected on-site; unidentified food discarded. Must maintain records for 90 days past the date the last shellfish was sold from a particular tag. Correct by 12/22/23. Observed eggs hot-holding at 110 degrees F. Corrected on-site; eggs reheated to 170 degrees F. Inspector: Jump.





December 21

➤ Bull & Barrel, 30 West Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on shelving in food prep area. Increase cleaning frequency of non-food contact surfaces. Correct by 01/08/24. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 90

Observed several foods hot-holding with internal temperature below 135 degrees F for less than four hrs. Corrected on-site; foods reheated to 165 degrees F. Observed single-service cups/lids not stored to protect lip/food contact surface. Store in original container or on clean tray, not directly on counter. Inspector: Jump.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Streeth

▲ Score: 93

All potentially-hazardous foods must be labelled with 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site. Observed expired milk. Corrected on-site; milk discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 85

Observed sausage gravy cold-holding at 73 degrees F and raw shell eggs cold-holding at 46 degrees F on countertops without any temperature control. Corrected on-site; Both foods were discarded. All time/temperature-controlled for safety foods shall be cold held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site. Observed multiple food handlers wearing visors without a hairnet and/or without any hair restraints or beard nets. Observed multiple food handlers wearing rings, necklaces and other jewelry. Observed a box of single-service happy meal boxes and single-service McCafe pumps being stored on the floor. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 87

Observed food handler put on gloves to prep foods without first washing hands. All food handlers shall wash hands before handling foods or using gloves. Observed Chick-fil-A food and personal drinking cup being stored in the front food service area. Corrected on-site; food and drink removed. There shall be no eating or drinking in the food prep area. Observed both hand-washing stations without paper towels. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced paper towels. All hand-washing stations shall be supplied with water, soap and paper towels. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





December 22

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 78

Observed staff not properly trained in food safety. Employees are properly trained in food safety, including food allergy awareness, as it relates to their assigned duties. Correct by 01/01/24. Observed dishwasher not properly sanitizing. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under subsection (8)(b)3 of this rule shall meet the requirements specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6). Correct by 01/02/24. Observed cooked rice, raw fish, cooked chicken and raw beef without proper temperature control as intended with temperatures above 41 degrees F. Observed half and half cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed improper thawing methods being used for fish, chicken and beef. Corrected on-site; Food discarded due to temperature being in food temperature danger zone. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 87

Observed a cup and a pot scrubber being stored in the hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items from sink. Hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand-washing. Observed a container of kani salad prepped on 12-22-23 being improperly cooled with a tightly closed lid. Corrected on-site; lid was partially opened for proper cooling. Observed the facility with an old inspection report from 7-10-23 being posted. Only most recent inspection report shall be posted. Observed an ice scoop being stored on a countertop. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed scoop from countertop. Observed ware-washing dish racks being stored on wet and dirty floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed ware-washing employee to keep dish racks off of floor. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp -- Mobile, 12218 U.S. Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 88

Observed the mobile unit's hand-washing station without any soap. All hand-washing stations must be supplied with soap, water and paper towels. Corrected on-site. Observed improper cooling of several foods made on 12-13-23 with closed lids in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; lids were partially opened. Observed rice scoopers being stored in stagnant water. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed utensils from water. Observed a box of wine glasses being stored on floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed and instructed staff to clean and sanitize glasses. Observed raw wood in the floor of the walk-in freezer. Observed food residue and buildup in reach-in coolers. Inspector: Konadu.





December 28

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bistro & Bar (Mobile), 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score:100

Inspector: Robinson.