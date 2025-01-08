Brooklet to break ground Thursday for sewer system link to Statesboro

Brooklet city officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan.9, for what they are calling the “Brooklet to Statesboro” sewer project, with an expected cost of $5 million. To establish its own sewer system, Brooklet will extend a sewer main along a county right of way to tie in with Statesboro’s city wastewater treatment plant, as previously agreed by the three local governments.