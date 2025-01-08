Brooklet city officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan.9, for what they are calling the “Brooklet to Statesboro” sewer project, with an expected cost of $5 million. To establish its own sewer system, Brooklet will extend a sewer main along a county right of way to tie in with Statesboro’s city wastewater treatment plant, as previously agreed by the three local governments.
Brooklet to break ground Thursday for sewer system link to Statesboro
