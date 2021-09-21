Brooklet Police Lt. dies due to COVID

Brooklet Police Lt. Brandi Stock passed away Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, the Brooklet Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

According to information from the department, Stock began working part-time in Brooklet in 2018 and became full-time in 2019. She was soon promoted to lieutenant and served as assistant chief.

“She was loved dearly by our department and leaves behind an emptiness that will never be filled,” read a message posted on the Facebook page. “Please pray for us and join us in praying for her husband and family during these difficult times.”

Prior to coming to Brooklet, Stock spent six years with the Warner Robins Police Department.

“Lt. Stock was an integral member of our Patrol Division and was a SWAT Operator, going on many details. We honor her memory and will never forget. Rest well Lt. Stock,” read a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.