Brianna West earns DAISY Award at East Georgia

Brianna West, R.N., was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse at EGRMC for jusA nurse at EGRMC for just over four years, West received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and several patients in the critical care unit.

One nominator describes their experience with West, “Her nurturing care helped myself and my daughters through the difficult time when we were advised and finally accepted that our daughter, mother, and my life partner was most likely never going to awaken. Bri was superb and was truly the absolute personification of the ideal nurse; so caring, so kind, so attentive to ours and my wife’s every need. She became our angel. Bri is truly an ambassador for this fine hospital.”

Another patient advocate added, “Her kindness, honesty, and compassion towards my mom and my family during this difficult time make Bri a beautiful addition to our family. We will never forget her care for not only our mom but for us as well. A person like Bri helps ease that pain, a difficult job beautifully done.”

“She was very kind, nurturing, patient, and thoughtful. She took great care of our mother and helped make a difficult time a little easier. She often sat with us while learning about mom’s life and shared stories to help us through the process,” said another DAISY nominator.

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Brianna with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care he gives to all of his patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.”

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the founding of the award to thanknurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees may nominate a deserving nurse by completing a nomination at www.east georgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nomina tions.

To learn more about the DAISY Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.



