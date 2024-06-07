Bowling tournament at The Clubhouse honors memory of Tormenta's Carter Payne

In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC hosted the Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser Thursday at The Clubhouse.

The event raised money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. The scholarship helps cover Tormenta FC Academy player’s team and uniform fees each year, starting with Tormenta FC’s 2024 Academy season.

Tormenta FC player Niall Watson demonstrates good form while accepting the "granny" challenge during the Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser at The Clubhouse on Thursday, June 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.

Tormenta FC co-owners Darin and Netra Van Tassell pay tribute to former player Carter Payne and welcome participants to the Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser at The Clubhouse on Thursday, June 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Participating teams in the bowling tournament were paired with one player from the men’s professional USL League One team or the women’s USL W League team.

Tormenta ticketing coordinator and Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser emcee Talique Cobb, right, relays the play-by-play as Jamel Smith of the Kids World team takes his turn at The Clubhouse on Thursday, June 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

