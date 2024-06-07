By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bowling tournament at The Clubhouse honors memory of Tormenta's Carter Payne
In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC hosted the Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser Thursday at The Clubhouse.
The event raised money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. The scholarship helps cover Tormenta FC Academy player’s team and uniform fees each year, starting with Tormenta FC’s 2024 Academy season.
While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.
Participating teams in the bowling tournament were paired with one player from the men’s professional USL League One team or the women’s USL W League team.