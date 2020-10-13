Boro Pride 2020 set as a virtual event for Saturday

Boro Pride, Statesboro’s official Pride organization, will host a virtual event Saturday to celebrate LGBT History Month and Statesboro’s LGBT community.

A local Pride celebration was originally scheduled as an in-person event for June 2020 but was rescheduled because of COVID-19 concerns and has now been reformatted.

The new event, Virtual Boro Pride 2020, will happen Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The evening will feature drag performances, a DJ, story time, a “kiki” chat session with Boro Pride members “and much more,” Boro Pride’s announcement promises.

Attendees may watch the live event here: tinyurl.com/BoroPride2020 (Passcode: Pride) or via Facebook Live (@StatesboroPride).

Through last Saturday, organizers were collecting 45-second videos recorded by Statesboro LGBT community members and allies explaining either what Boro Pride means to them or what living in an inclusive community means to them, or both.

For more information about this event and the Boro Pride organization, follow @StatesboroPride on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The group’s email address is statesboropride@gmail.com.