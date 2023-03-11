BOE gives Wilson new 3-year contract

The Bulloch County Board of Education voted Thursday to give Superintendent Charles Wilson a new contract that will extend his employment to March 31, 2026 and raise his salary by more than $42,000 per year.



In November 2020, the BOE extended Wilson’s contract through July 2024 and Thursday’s 7-1 vote to give him a new contract will supersede that contract and take effect on April 1. District 8 member Maurice Hill voted “no.”

As established in the 2020 contract extension, Wilson’s salary was raised to $187,643 in July 2021, where it stands today. The new contract will pay him $230,000 per year, an increase of $42,357.

“I appreciate the board’s recognition in the importance of making a decision in the direction they want to go and putting their faith in me and the team we’ve built,” Wilson said. “They want stability and leadership. They like the things we’re doing and want to support the direction we’re going and have confidence in our ability to navigate the challenges ahead.”

First confirmed in the job at a July 19, 2012, board meeting, Wilson is in his 11th year as superintendent.

Two BOE members contacted Friday said they wanted to address Wilson’s contract status now because of the planning needed to effectively handle the growth the Bulloch County area is expected to see coming out of the Hyundai electric vehicle Meta-Plant being built in Bryan County and the support industries that will follow.

“When I saw that his contract would expire in 2024, as we are getting ready to build the new Southeast Bulloch High School and we’re going to have to make decisions on the anticipated growth, I felt we needed to extend Mr. Wilson’s contract now,” said Elizabeth Williams, who was elected to her District 2 seat on the BOE in 2022. “I didn’t think we should bring someone new into the school system that did not already have a relationship with the community, that had not worked with community leaders. There would be too steep a learning curve for anyone new to come in and understand all the challenges we face right now.”

Bulloch’s population is expected to approach 103,000 by 2030, which would be an increase of about 22,000 people over 2020.

“Hyundai selected Bryan County to build their $5.5 billion dollar plant which is sure to bring significant changes to the region, including Bulloch County Schools,” said Dr. Stuart Tedders, who has represented District 3 on the BOE since 2017. “With the county being on the cusp of a historic expansion in economic development and population increases that will impact our schools in ways we can only imagine, the board felt it was necessary to take steps to ensure there was stable leadership in the district to move our vision forward.”





Salary increase

As part of the new contract, Wilson’s salary will increase 23% effective April 1 to $230,000 per year. In helping determine Wilson’s salary level, board members said they studied the compensation superintendents receive at similar sized school districts in the region and across the state.

Bulloch County has 15 schools and a current student population of 10,957 students. Dr. Paul Brooksheir has been superintendent of Bryan County Schools for 11 years, the same amount as Wilson. Bryan County has 11 schools and about 9,900 students. Brooksheir’s salary was $310,202 as of May 2022, according to the State of Georgia employee data base.

In Effingham County, Dr. Yancy Ford was named superintendent in 2020 and earns a salary of $192,000 for overseeing a system of 13 schools and 13,585 students. Dr. Franklin Perry is superintendent of Liberty County Schools with 10,418 students and 12 schools. His salary was $218,321 as of May 2022.

In Troup County on the Alabama state line, Dr. Brian Shumate’s salary in May 2022 was $239,300 for running a school district with 12,139 students and 19 schools.

“We found salaries all over the place in our study,” Williams said. “We looked at the pay of our superintendent to the pay of other superintendents with similar student enrollments. If we were hiring a new superintendent today, what would that cost? We found superintendents who were being paid $400,000, $300,000. We still went on the lower end with systems of similar enrollments.”

Tedders said, “The board considered Mr. Wilson's track record as superintendent, as well as the monumental task that lay ahead in getting our schools ready for rapidly occurring changes. When all factors were considered, the consensus of the board was to offer the salary proposed.”





Supporting Wilson

The board approved Wilson’s new contract after going into executive session during their regular BOE meeting Thursday night. After about 45 minutes, members returned and voted 7-1 to approve the three-year contract and raise. Hill, who voted against the new contract, could not be reached for comment.

“There was a consensus that we have energy on the board to work collaboratively to face the challenges coming up and we need the leadership from the superintendent,” Williams said. “During the short two months or so I’ve been on the board, I’ve brought some things to the superintendent’s attention and he’s been very receptive to them. I find him very open to ideas and suggestions for continuing improvement. My relationship has been very positive.”

Tedders, who has worked with Wilson for more than six years, believes Wilson is the right superintendent to lead the district.

“I believe he is a problem-solver who routinely asks for and sincerely considers input from the board,” he said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Mr. Wilson is completely invested in Bulloch County Schools and the success of our children and our community.”





Contract terms

The terms of the contract allow the board to buy out Wilson’s contract “without cause and at any time” for a year’s salary or, if less than a year remains on the contract, for whatever time is left.

Also, a clause that was part of Wilson’s previous contracts that stated “the superintendent shall not be entitled to receive any additional salary increases received by teachers and administrators in the Bulloch County School System” is not part of his new contract. Wilson now will be entitled to any such raises.

“We are looking at facing some of the most unprecedented challenges we ever have as not just a school system, but as a community as a whole with the growth that is coming,” Wilson said. “And with all that will surround what needs to be done to prepare to handle the growth, we can never forget the students. We have a highly competent team that’s addressing the needs of our students in schools and addressing those every day.

“I’m honored to be given that vote of confidence and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the community.”

Prior to being named superintendent, Wilson served 16 years as the school system’s finance director, including assistant superintendent of business and finance, and so has worked 26 years in executive positions with the school system.

A certified public accountant, Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel and a master’s degree in business administration and a specialist’s degree in education from Georgia Southern University.