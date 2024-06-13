Body found on Proctor St. sent for autopsy

The cause of death of a man found Thursday morning behind the Ellis Meat Market warehouse on Proctor St. will be determined by an autopsy, but police said there were no signs of injuries on his body.

Statesboro Police were called to the store after the body was discovered.

"The body is a male," Capt. Jared Akins said in an email. " And no obvious signs of trauma were observed."

Akins said the cause of death "appears medical, pending autopsy. We'll have to wait until then to be definitive."

Anyone with information is requested to call Akins at (912) 764-9911.



