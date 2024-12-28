Biden commutes sentence of man in murder of Liberty County post office worker

A Liberty County man facing the death penalty in federal prison had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden.

President Biden issued commutations on Monday for 37 prisoners on death row at federal prisons. The commutations mean the prisoners will remain in prison for the remainder of their lives, without the possibility of parole, but will not face execution.

Among those who sentences was commuted was Meier Jason Brown, convicted in a 2002 robbery and murder of a postal clerk at the Fleming U.S. Post Office, which is located in Liberty County, northeast of Hinesville.

“I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “Today, I am commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole. These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.”

Brown currently is housed at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was convicted in the November 2002 stabbing death of part-time postmaster Sallie Gaglia, and the presiding Southern District of Georgia judge also imposed a sentence of 300 months on Brown for the robbery.

He was arrested December 5, 2002, and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Brown was convicted by a federal trial jury in 2003.

“Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss,” President Biden said. “But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vice President, and now President, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”

Brown appealed his convictions but a federal appellate court affirmed his conviction in a 2006 ruling.



