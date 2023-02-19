Bethany expands Cottages, plans large 'Community Commons'

The Cottages at Bethany announced recently the addition of 14 independent living cottages and a 4,000-square-foot “Community Commons” building.

Carolyn Phillips, the chair of the Board of Trustees of the Bethany organization, said that “the vision of the original Board of Trustee members 100 years ago was to create a place that met the call to service in James 1:27 to serve the widows.

“With the continued growth in the area of Bulloch County and the aging population that has exploded, there was a general consensus that the Independent living cottages that we constructed in 2019 were meeting a very immediate need for seniors in Statesboro and surrounding counties and thus, our decision to construct 14 additional Cottages on our campus.”

Also, the Board approved the construction of the 4,000-square-foot Community Commons building in the midst of Phase II of The Cottages to meet a need for those in independent living to have a place to engage and interact with other residents of the Bethany community as well as the community of Statesboro and surrounding counties as a whole.

Becky D. Livingston, CEO for Bethany, said: “We are equally excited about the construction and the impact that The Community Commons at Bethany building will provide in continuation of our legacy of innovation in senior living.

“Bethany’s campus is a beautiful example of the belief that positive living can and should happen at every age and stage of one’s life, and the Board of Trustees is grateful for the community’s support of this affirming environment for those seniors that are served here as well as the beautiful work environment for a valued and dedicated workforce.”

The Lodge at Bethany is the only certified assisted living community and The Cottages at Bethany are the only independent living community in Statesboro and surrounding counties. Bethany has the capacity to serve 83+ seniors all on one campus.



