Best of the Boro 2025 - RGR Royal Glass Restoration

Since opening its doors in 2014, RGR Royal Glass Restoration has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer-focused service. This year, the company proudly celebrates its second Best of the Boro win, recognized for excellence in Pressure Washing Services.

Offering a full range of services—including pressure washing, window cleaning, roof washing, and even Christmas light installation—RGR helps homeowners and businesses keep their properties looking their best year-round.

What sets the company apart is its commitment to treating every job as unique. “While our work may look similar day to day, we see each client and property as unique, and we take care to execute every job with that individuality in mind,” says owner Michael Fleming.

That dedication to detail and professionalism has earned RGR the trust of the community. Fleming believes that trust is the foundation of the company’s success. “I think it comes down to our reputation for professionalism and the peace of mind we give our clients,” he explains. “They know they can count on us, and that confidence inspires them to recommend us to others.”

For Fleming and his team, the mission is clear: serve every customer with excellence. “We’re committed to giving our very best every time, because our clients deserve nothing less,” he says. “We’re truly grateful for the trust people place in us, and we look forward to continuing to earn it with every job we do.”

With a decade of experience and a growing list of satisfied clients, RGR Royal Glass Restoration is proud to be recognized among the best in Statesboro—and remains committed to raising the bar for service and quality.



