Best of the Boro 2025 - McCook's Pharmacy

For the 13th year McCook’s Pharmacy was selected by Statesboro as the Best Pharmacy. Len and Janie McCook opened the doors of McCook’s Pharmacy in 2005 – marking 20 years in 2025 of serving the community.

“Being voted Best of the Boro is such an honor for us. Our customers are like family to us and it is an honor and privilege to serve this great community with their prescription needs,” said pharmacist/co-owner Janie McCook. “We never take this recognition for granted.”

Len McCook, pharmacist/co-owner, believes the award is a team effort.

“The pharmacy staff is like family and having the best working environment for employees is very important,” he said.

Also, to remain up to date in different ways to help their customers, son and pharmacist Josh McCook earned his license as an insurance agent in 2024. His training and certification will help Medicare customers understand their options better in the Part D program.

"We want to ensure our customers know how valuable they are to us as their hometown pharmacy," Len McCook said. “We appreciate the trust our customers place in our staff every day, and we are dedicated to serving this great community with their prescription needs!”