Best of the Boro 2025 - Healthy Touch Day Spa/Best Esthetician - Haley Jones

Since 2005, The Healthy Touch Day Spa has been a trusted haven for wellness and self-care in Statesboro. Owned by Sloan Kennedy and located in a charming historic home at 221 South Zetterower Avenue, the spa offers a serene escape from daily stresses while providing expert therapeutic and esthetic services.

In 2025, The Healthy Touch Day Spa proudly earned multiple Best of the Boro honors, including Best Place to Get a Massage, Best Place to Get a Facial, Best Spa, and individual recognitions for Best Massage Therapist - Keith Thomas and Best Esthetician - Haley Jones.

The spa offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to restore both body and mind, including classic and custom massages, maternity and couples massage, Reiki, craniosacral therapy, facials, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, HydraFacial, dermaplane, and dry head spa treatments. Each service is tailored to meet the unique needs of every client, ensuring a personalized and restorative experience.

What sets The Healthy Touch Day Spa apart is its commitment to creating sanctuary spaces. “Our mission is simple,” explains owner Sloan Kennedy, “to provide a place where clients can escape daily pressures and focus on their well-being through customized therapeutic and esthetic treatments.”

The spa’s team of skilled therapists and estheticians blends comfort, care, and expertise to help clients achieve optimal relaxation and rejuvenation. Their consistent client-focused approach, dedication to health and wellness, and genuine appreciation for those they serve have earned the spa its repeated recognition in the Best of the Boro Awards.

“Our goal is to empower clients to embrace self-care as an essential part of a healthy lifestyle,” Kennedy adds. “We maintain the highest standard of service excellence while helping every client leave feeling refreshed, restored, and cared for.”

With a reputation for excellence and a dedication to wellness, The Healthy Touch Day Spa continues to be a beloved sanctuary for Statesboro residents seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, and a touch of serenity in their everyday lives.