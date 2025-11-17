Best of the Boro 2025 - Hansen Commercial Services

As a newly founded business, siblings Franchesca Hannah and Matthew O’Neal launched Hansen Commercial Services with a shared vision: to provide reliable, high-quality commercial cleaning and facility management solutions for businesses throughout the Boro and surrounding counties. Drawing on each other’s strengths and a deep-rooted commitment to service, the pair has quickly made an impact in the community, earning trust and recognition for their hands-on approach and personal touch.

“We are truly honored to receive the Best of the Boro award,” said Fran Hannah, CEO of Hansen Commercial Services. “This recognition belongs to our employees, whom I can’t say enough amazing things about. Their professionalism and attention to detail truly set us apart from other companies, and to our customers, who inspire us to deliver our best work with every project.”

This award honors the vision and determination that sparked Hansen Commercial Services and the dedicated team that brought that vision to life, transforming it into a thriving business.

“Since opening our doors, we have focused on providing top-notch commercial cleaning, maintenance, and facility management solutions for every type of commercial business. Our commitment to excellence, reliability, and the ability to personalize service has made us a trusted partner for our clients,” said Matthew O’Neal, COO of Hansen Commercial Services.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we promise to uphold the standards that earned this honor. We remain committed to providing outstanding commercial services across the Boro and Southeast and look forward to serving our community for many years to come. Thank you for making Hansen Commercial Services your top choice!”