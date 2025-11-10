Best of the Boro 2025 - FEMAC Security Solutions

FEMAC Security Solutions is celebrating six years of Best of the Boro wins for Best Security Company.

Owned by Traci Ann and Corey Hendrix, FEMAC has built a strong reputation through its dedication to customer service and quality.

“We have a wide range of product offerings and dedicated employees that care about their customers,” says Corey Hendrix. “We want our customers to know we are grateful for their business and would not be where we are today without them.”

Since its founding in 1990, FEMAC Security Solutions has provided a solutions-oriented approach to service, design, and installation for financial institutions, businesses, and homeowners. Initially focused on banks and credit unions, the company soon expanded to serve businesses and homeowners who needed the same high level of care.

FEMAC is committed to quality installations and fast, reliable, courteous service. They use only the best products, thoroughly tested before being deployed in the field. They strive to provide “Smart, Simple Security Solutions” with the goal of earning and maintaining customer confidence every day.

Serving clients in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida, FEMAC Security Solutions continues to set the standard in security services.