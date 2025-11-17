Best of the Boro 2025 - Chandler Roofing

Identifying a need and then filling that need – that’s what Chandler Roofing does best. And for the seventh time, Chandler Roofing was voted Best of the Boro.

“Chandler Roofing is honored to be voted Best of the Boro 2025,” owner and founder Clay Chandler said. “We strive to serve our community with integrity, customer service, and experience to provide you with the best roofing solutions. We believe our dedication to treating every customer with respect and serving their roofing needs as if we were working on a project we owned personally help us stand out.”

Seeing a need for a diverse roofing company that offered both commercial and residential roofing services, Chandler established Chandler Roofing in 2006 and has since built a company to meet that demand.

In 2018, Evan Parrish bought into the business as co-owner, and together with their staff — residential sales specialist Granger Sullivan, residential project manager Tyler Aston, commercial project manager Garron Williams and office manager Joy Lanning — they are committed to providing professional service and superior quality with integrity.

“Statesboro is home for all of our staff, so we take pride in our community,” Chandler said.

Chandler Roofing specializes in all types of roofing, from standing seam metal and shingle roof systems to single-ply and tile roof systems. The company also has a repair and maintenance division to help customers with issues they may have with existing roofs, as well as a full-service sheet metal shop to create custom sheet metal trim.