BCSO corporal foils would-be burglar

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office corporal spotted a would-be burglar Monday and helped solved several other cases in the process.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies responded to a burglary-in-process call about 11 a.m. Monday to the Pine Inn Mobile Home Park, near Register.

“Upon arrival, deputies began canvassing the area based upon a description given by a witness,” Black said. “Corporal Hunter Oglesby observed a subject matching the description.”

Black said Oglesby was able to detain the suspect – Rodrigo Marquise Bunyon – and hold him until backup deputies arrived.

Bunyon was positively identified as the offender in Monday’s incident, Black said, and the Criminal Investigations Division confirmed Bunyon as the alleged offender in at least three previous burglaries. He was charged with multiple counts of burglary as well as other related charges.

“Corporal Oglesby probably thwarted several burglaries that day,” said Sheriff Noel Brown. And his actions helped solve several other cases.”