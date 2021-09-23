Baxley man arrested in Screven murder

A Baxley man is in custody in Screven County after being arrested in connection with a woman who was beaten to death Monday night in Cooperville.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place at the Holiday Motel on U.S. Highway 301 in Screven County, just north of the Bulloch County line.

Deputies were called to the motel about 11:10 p.m. where they found Kathern Rebecca Scott dead at the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they immediately called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help process the crime scene.

Screven Sheriff Mike Kile said officers with the Baxley Police Department arrested Charles Michael Librizzi late Tuesday morning in connection with the case. Librizzi is a resident of Baxley. Deputies with the Screven Sheriff’s Office drove to Baxley and brought Librizzi back to Sylvania.

Scott had lived at the motel for the past three months and investigators received information that someone who knew her was at the motel around the time of her death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In reviewing surveillance video from a store in the area of the Holiday Motel about the time of the incident, Librizzi was observed going inside and making a purchase after the estimated time of the murder.

“It was a one-on-one type crime. Individualized crime I guess you could call it. It was one person against another person. And why it happened, Lord only knows,” Kile told WTOC-TV.

Librizzi remains in the Screven County Jail pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013 or the GBI office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.