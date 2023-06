Statesboro High School girls basketball coach Marty Holder held a summer camp this week inside the high school's gymnasium.

The two-day camp was the first hosted at Statesboro High since former coach Lee Hill passed away in 2020, and it's the first offered just for girls, grades 1-6.

"I wanted to pick up the torch for Coach Hill," said Holder, "and create something for the girls to help them learn the game and create relationships with one another."

Codie Lewis, 7, right, and Navaeh Hunter, 8, scramble after the ball during Statesboro High School girls basketball coach Marty Holder's summer camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Riley Sack, 9, gets a high five from Statesboro High School girls basketball coach Marty Holder during his summer camp on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Stephanie Moore, 11, learns to apply defensive pressure against current Statesboro High basketball player Ziya Haggray during Statesboro High School girls basketball coach Marty Holder's summer camp on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Riley Singletary sinks a shot under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Savon Walthour as Statesboro High School girls basketball coach Marty Holder hosts his first all-girls summer camp on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff