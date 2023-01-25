By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Banquet honors Bulloch County's Teachers of the Year
Statesboro Herald, school district celebrate educators
Teacher
Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year Jenny Hendrix of Stilson Elementary, center, right, gives out hugs as she and fellow finalists Karla Lewis Anderson of Southeast Bulloch High, far right, Tiffany Ward of Statesboro High, far left, and Chris Clark of Sallie Zetterower Elementary are recognized during the Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday at Uncle Shug's on South Main St. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Honoring Bulloch's teachers of the year

The Statesboro Herald and Bulloch County Schools honored the system's 15 teacher's of the year for the 2022-23 academic year with a banquet Tuesday evening at Uncle Shug's on South Main St.
By: Jason Martin

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video


The Statesboro Herald and Bulloch County Schools honored the system's 15 teachers of the year for the 2022-23 academic year with a banquet Tuesday evening at Uncle Shug's on South Main St.

"It's a tradition we started more than 20 years ago," said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Herald. "It's the first banquet we have held since 2019 due to COVID and it's wonderful we are once again able to offer a small thank you for the dedication and compassion these remarkable teachers bring to our schools every day in probably the most important job in our community – educating and caring for our children.

Teacher
Stilson Elementary School principal Beth Stewart standing, brags on Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year Jenny Hendrix during the Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Each teacher brought a guest with her/him, which included spouses, children and parents. During the banquet, either the principal or an assistant principal spoke about the qualities of the teacher at their school that makes them stand out. The teachers of the year are selected each year by their peers at their school. 

All of the teachers honored Tuesday were: Teacher of the Year Jenny Hendrix, Stilson Elementary School; Marci Cochran, Brooklet Elementary School; Tonya Deal, Julia P. Bryant Elementary School; Valerie McLaughlin, Langston Chapel Elementary School; Tonya Gilchrist, Langston Chapel Middle School; Summer Bishop, Mattie Lively Elementary School;.

Dr. Jontia Grace, Mill Creek Elementary School; Jenna Ellis, Nevils Elementary School; Teresa Flemming, Portal Elementary School; Clinton Thornburg, Portal Middle High School; Chris Clark, Sallie Zetterower Elementary School; Karla Anderson, Southeast Bulloch High School; Stephanie Burke, Southeast Bulloch Middle School; Tiffany Ward, Statesboro High School; and Erin Cabral, William James Middle School.


Teacher
Langston Chapel Middle School principal Kelia Francis, right, asks math teacher Tonya Gilchrist to stand and be recognized during the Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Teacher
Langston Chapel Elementary School principal Nate Pennington reads off what fellow teachers said about Kindergarten teacher Valerie McLaughlin during the Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Teacher
Portal Elementary School third grade teacher Teresa Flemming, left, reacts as assistant principal Kent Brannen explains how she uses her "free" summer time teaching summer school during the Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter