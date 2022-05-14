‘Back the Blue 5K’ set for May 19 at Mill Creek

The Statesboro Police Department will hold a “Back the Blue 5K” next week in honor of National Police Week.

The event is set for Thursday, May 19 at Mill Creek Park and the public is invited to participate for free.

The line-up for the race will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the first wave of runners will start at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The 5K will be a RUN/WALK race, meaning that participants will have the option to either run or walk. The race is completely free to the public and all ages are welcome. The entire route will be lit up with blue lights and glow sticks will be given out to all participants.

Don Borowski, owner of Statesboro’s Best Running, will provide gift cards to the first, second and third place winners of each division. Also, Best Running will give away shoes and other prizes.

National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. Come out and help support Statesboro’s local law enforcement!

Visit to register or call Community Information Specialist Sara Sutton at (912) 764-9911.