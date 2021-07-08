Autopsies for three shooting victims set for Thursday

Autopsies originally scheduled on Wednesday for the three victims shot to death at a trailer park just outside Statesboro were postponed to Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, Nelly Miles, director for Public & Governmental Affairs with the GBI, said the autopsies for Brittany Sneed Mack, Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles would be performed Thursday at the GBI‘s Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler.

On Sunday, the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was called to Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension around 7 p.m., where they found Mack, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Sneed, 37, and Soles, 37, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Neither the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office nor the GBI has released any other details about the shootings.

Miles said the GBI is not seeking any suspects, but agents are continuing to follow leads in the shooting.

“No one is being sought at this time. We anticipate releasing additional information following the autopsies,” she said in an email Monday.

This case is active and ongoing and law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office at (912) 764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871–1121.

Tips can also be submitted by calling (800) 597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.