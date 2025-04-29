By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
ArtsFest 2025 offers fun for artists of all ages at
042625_ARTSFEST_01.jpg
Tara Dean, front, and Dianne VanPelt prove that ArtsFest 2025 wasn't just for kids as they contribute to the Pittman Park United Methodist Church Tree of Life project at Georgia Southern University's Sweetheart Circle on Saturday, April 26.
With the theme “Creativity Takes Courage” from artist Henri Matisse, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, along with the help of Georgia Southern University and other community sponsors and organizations, staged the 2025 ArtsFest celebration at Georgia Southern University's Sweetheart Circle on Saturday, April 26. The annual event saluted the arts and arts education through performances, exhibiting and demonstrating artists, and hands-on activities and games.
