With the theme “Creativity Takes Courage” from artist Henri Matisse, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, along with the help of Georgia Southern University and other community sponsors and organizations, staged the 2025 ArtsFest celebration at Georgia Southern University's Sweetheart Circle on Saturday, April 26. The annual event saluted the arts and arts education through performances, exhibiting and demonstrating artists, and hands-on activities and games.
ArtsFest 2025 offers fun for artists of all ages at
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter