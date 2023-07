The Around the World in 5 Days Camp was held this week at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.

The Averitt Center summer camp introduces children ages 6-11 to the art, food and culture of a new country every day.

Kamryn Groomes, 9, shows off her creation using aboriginal symbols after learning about Australia during Around the World in 5 Days Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff