Area students named to college academic lists

GA Tech recognizes local academic standouts

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Jack Broadhead, Yubo Fu, Elizabeth Kauber, Griffin Price and Shirling Xu, all of Statesboro; and John Jordan of Metter.

Minju Kim of Statesboro earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for all 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.





Raub named to Dean's List

Jason Raub of Nevils, Georgia is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.

The Dean's List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.





YSU names Boyd to Dean's List

Michael Boyd of Sylvania, undetermined major, has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2022.

Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.





Harris graduates from UMGC

Daviada M. Harris of Statesboro earned a Master of Science in Management: Acquisition and Supply Chain from the University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Harris was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and 18 countries.





VSU announces fall graduates

Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of fall 2022. This includes several local residents.

Nathan Banks of Statesboro received the Master of Library and Information Science, and Erskine Denson of Brooklet has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Also graduating from Statesboro were Ambrielle Douglas, Master of Arts in Teaching in Foreign Language Education; Joseph Korwin, Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership; Amanda Langes, Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership; Jennifer Schumann, Master of Library and Information Science; and Brandilyn Stroup, Education Specialist in Instructional Technology.

Other area students graduating included Brittany Horton of Millen, Master of Education in Instructional Technology; and Andrea Whitfield of Claxton, Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.





Bazemore recognized by Presbyterian College

Katherine Bazemore of Sylvania is among a distinguished group of students who are making the most of their time at Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College congratulates the students who have been named to its President's List for the fall semester of the 2022 academic year. The President's List honors students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.





Saxon named to UM Chancellor's Honor Roll

Kylee Saxon, of Ellabell was named to the University of Mississippi's fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.

Saxon was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.





Byrd graduates from GA State

Brandon Byrd of Metter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy, with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester.

More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.



