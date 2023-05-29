Area students graduate, earn honors from college

GSU students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

The following Georgia Southern students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Ayangaifiok Akpan, Michale Banks, Eleanor Bryant, Carol Channel, Damilola Elelegwu, Sarah North, Kaitlin Sherbert and Derek Spencer, all of Statesboro; Jaylee Baired of Garfield; and Katelyn Satterfield of Brooklet.





Okafor named to Alpha Eta Honor Society

Gina Okafor of Statesboro was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.

This honor society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction. Graduate degree candidates are also eligible.





Boling graduates at Flagler

Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the commencement ceremony on May 6.

Jodi Boling of Statesboro graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.





Local students graduate from the University of Georgia

The University of Georgia recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 commencement exercises May 11 and 12.

The spring graduate ceremony was May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony was May 12. Both ceremonies were held in Sanford Stadium.

Area students who received degrees included the following:

Madeline Marsh Pelham of Statesboro, PHARMD Pharmacy; Atys Wilhelm Cope of Statesboro, AB Cognitive Science; Tierra Nicole Jackson of Statesboro, PHARMD Pharmacy; Charles Hunter Perry of Statesboro, BSA Biological Science; Logan Reed Purvis of Statesboro, JD Law; Alexandra Grace Brown of Statesboro, MPA Public Administration, Ashley June Marsh of Statesboro, BS Psychology and BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders; Rheanna Alise Lanier of Metter, BSFCS Nutritional Sciences; Chad Futch Lanier of Statesboro, AB Advertising; Victoria Morgan Bishop of Statesboro, AB Advertising; Madeline Lenora Cowart of Statesboro, BSA Animal Science; Brogan Warnock McGowan of Statesboro, AB Communication Studies; Damion Tyron Dixon of Ellabell, PHD Engineering; Miles Edward Martin of Metter, MACC Accounting; Jacob Ellis Kingery of Claxton, BSA Agribusiness and BSA Agricultural and Applied Econ; Abby Rose Baker of Twin City, AB Criminal Justice and AB Political Science; Grayson Robert Bowen of Metter, BBA Management Information Systems; Lauren Avery Walton of Statesboro, AB Advertising; Arth Rahul Patel of Statesboro: BS Computer Science; Mallory Lorraine Sterling of Sylvania, BSA Animal Science; Kaitlynn Renee Garcia of Statesboro, BS Ecology; Mary Ruth Berry of Portal, BBA Management; Breeanna Jordan Perossa of Statesboro, BBA Risk Management and Insurance; Madison Ree Grams of Brooklet, AB Criminal Justice and AB Sociology; Bailey Marie Gunter of Statesboro, AB Cognitive Science and BS Psychology; Reese Nighbert of Brooklet, BS Psychology; Jacob Kenneth Myers of Claxton, BSED Sport Management; Kathryn Ella Kollars of Statesboro, BFA Art; Leah Catherine Rigdon of Metter, BBA Real Estate; John Baylor Smith of Cobbtown, BSFCS Financial Planning; Nickolas Lanier Mentzer of Metter, BSME Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Lynn Stone of Metter, BBA Management; Abigail Coleman McMillan of Brooklet, BMUS Music Education; Julianne Emma Akers of Statesboro, AB Journalism; John Paul Hearn of Garfield, EDD Educational Leadership; James Maurice Hubbard of Statesboro, BBA Risk Management and Insurance; Blake Masuta McBride of Twin City, AB Music; Blake Alan Johnson of Millen, AB Political Science; Sarah Taylor Harvey of Statesboro, AB Linguistics; Carlton Andrew Stewart of Statesboro, MBT Business and Technology; Gracie Caroline Thompson of Statesboro, BSA Biological Science; Anna Brooke Wiggins of Twin City, BSHP Health Promotion; Nandini Vijay Patel of Hagan, BS Biology; Jackson Frederick Popkin of Statesboro:, BSCE Civil Engineering; Myah Suzanne Cowart of Ellabell, AB Communication Studies; Emily Faith Braner of Cobbtown, BS Biology; and Lauren Garvin Ledbetter of Pulaski, BSFCS Furnishings and Interiors.





Berry College annouonces Dean's List students

The Dean's List honors students at Berry College who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Local students named to the list were Sarah Hunter and Robert Prather, both of Statesboro, and Elana Woodard and Emily Woodard, both of Pembroke.





Belmont University names Dean's List students

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2023 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Students named to the list included Ava Waters of Statesboro and Virginia Sands of Claxton.





Piedmont names students to spring Dean's List

Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 290 students who qualified for the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Dean's List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students on the Dean's List included Victoria Drouin of Brooklet and Alaina McDonald of Register.





SNHU announces winter Dean's, President's lists

Southern New Hampshire University named the following students on being named to the winter 2023 Dean's List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Named were LyAnn Cobos Perez and Monica Wilson of Millen, Lacey Waters of Claxton, and Olivia Cowart of Statesboro.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Named were Jennifer Bolton of Ellabell, Joseph Oglsebee of Brooklet, and Emily Cole and Catherine Gapac, both of Statesboro.





Local students named to honor society

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Emily Hoste (Georgia Southern), Ford Berger (Augusta University), Igberaese Festus-Ikhuoria (Georgia Southern), all of Statesboro, and Joseph Griffith (Georgia College & State University) of Millen.





Helen Gutierrez named to Furman Dean's List

Helen Gutierrez of Statesboro earned a place on Furman University's dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.

Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Gutierrez's parents and/or guardians are Giancarlo Gutierrez and Pamela Gutierrez.





Claxton student named to Cedarville Dean's List

Aaron Lyons from Claxton, majoring in Linguistics, was named to the spring 2023 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.





Crowell graduates from Hinds

Richard Crowell of Brooklet has graduated from Hinds Community College in spring 2023.