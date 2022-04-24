Annual 'Vaudeville' show at Statesboro High set for May 7

The annual Vaudeville show at Statesboro High School, now in its 23rd year, is set for May 7 at 7 p.m.

Each year, students in the Fine Arts Department at SHS perform singing, dancing and comedy sketches. The annual tradition was started by Brenda Adams, and is now under the leadership of Eddie Frazier, Drama teacher and chairman of the department.

Performing in last year's Vaudeville show, "Flash to the Past," was Mackenzie Harvey.



"It truly is a student-led and student-created show," said Frazier.

Tickets for this year's show will cost $10 for general admission and $5 for students, are are available on GoFan.