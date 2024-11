Every year since 2008, the Turkey Trot 5K has served as one of the largest fundraisers for the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, more than 200 runners navigated the 3.1-mile course during the 2024 race that started and finished in front of City Hall in downtown Statesboro.

Vince Moore, a captain in the Statesboro Fire Department, runs the 2024 Turkey Trot with his dog "Moose." Moore, who also is a volunteer with the Bulloch County Fire Department in Register, said Moose is a 2-year-old "double doodle" – a combo of a Labra-doodle and a Golden-doodle. The duo finished the race in 23:07, which Moore said is a good time to run the 3.1 miles with Moose at his side. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



James O'Brien finishes first in the Nov. 23 Turkey Trot 2024, winning the annual fund-raising race for the second year in a row. O'Brien, 39, said he likes to run in competitive races in the area, particularly ones that help "good causes" like the Turkey Trot. A transplant from Virginia who now works for Kennedy Industries in Brooklet, O'Brien called his winning time on Saturday of 18:43 "about a minute off" from the times he usually finishes 5K races. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff