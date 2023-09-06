Annual Taste of Downtown set for Friday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the annual Taste of Downtown from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.



Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors, the event will take place downtown starting at the Bulloch County Courthouse and will feature local restaurants and businesses.

Tickets will be sold at the courthouse for $10. The ticket will include a map of the 30 locations that will have area vendors offering samples of their food.

East Main Street will be closed from the stop light to Railroad Street, from 3-9 p.m. There will be vendors, activities and exhibitors. Georgia Southern BiG will have Fix It Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the FabLab. This is a free service for anyone who needs repairs on miscellaneous items.

"This is a very special Taste of Downtown this year as it is our 15th annual one," said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority. "We are so thankful for our Wells Fargo Advisors for sponsoring this event. Be sure to come out and enjoy the great music and atmosphere provided."

Patrons will be able to walk into stores to shop and look around, as well as sample a tasty treat from a local restaurant that will be inside.

After shopping around, make sure you check out the live music that will be featured. Jon Atkas will be at Vandy's porch, Pladd Dot Music will feature up and coming musicians, Eagle Creek Brewery will have Lariat and The Ripleys will perform on the mainstage at the courthouse.

Muldrew said the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority also would like to thank the other 2023 sponsors: American Roofing, Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, JC Lewis Ford, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University, Morris Bank, McKeithens True Value Hardware, McLendon Enterprises, Party Harbor, Party Impressions, Shoemaker Equipment Supply, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Statesboro Properties, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Statesboro Urgent Care, Tormenta FC, Hendley Properties, Wells Fargo and Vyve Broadband.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.