Annual 'Pink Out the Fountain' part of Statesboro's fight against breast cancer

The annual "Pink Out the Fountain" event was held Wednesday in downtown Statesboro.

"Our goal is to have everyone who has been affected by breast cancer come out and show unity within the community to fight this disease," says Patricia Walden, president of the Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter, which sponsors the event. "We will offer a prayer, recognize those attending and turn the fountain pink!"

Zeta Tau Alpha members Kaylee Rettenmeyer, right, and Caroline Somerville fill cups with pink dye for guests just before the start of the annual "Pink Out the Fountain" for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month in downtown Statesboro Wednesday, Oct. 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The fountain will remain pink throughout October to keep the community mindful of the fight against breast cancer and serve as a reminder to schedule a mammogram screening.

Through local and national partnerships, campus and community initiatives such as "Pink Out the Fountain," "Pink Out" games such as ZTA and Georgia Southern University's "Tackle for a Cure" and "Pack the House in Pink" (GSU's Hill Convocation Center this spring), millions of pink ribbons have been distributed since 1992 by ZTA collegiate and alumnae members.

Breast cancer survivors get a round of applause and the honor of being first to pour dye as the Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter hosts its annual "Pink Out the Fountain." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



To learn more about Zeta Tau Alpha's philanthropy, visit www.zetataualpha.org/foundation. For more information about the "Pink Out the Fountain" event, contact Alice Mathews at alicezta@frontiernet.net.

Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter Vice President for Philanthropy Beth McAvoy, right, offers up a prayer to kick off the annual "Pink Out the Fountain" for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month in downtown Statesboro Wednesday, Oct. 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

