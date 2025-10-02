Annual 'Pink Out the Fountain' part of Statesboro's fight against breast cancer

The annual "Pink Out the Fountain" event was held Wednesday in downtown Statesboro.
"Our goal is to have everyone who has been affected by breast cancer come out and show unity within the community to fight this disease," says Patricia Walden, president of the Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter, which sponsors the event. "We will offer a prayer, recognize those attending and turn the fountain pink!"
The fountain will remain pink throughout October to keep the community mindful of the fight against breast cancer and serve as a reminder to schedule a mammogram screening.
Through local and national partnerships, campus and community initiatives such as "Pink Out the Fountain," "Pink Out" games such as ZTA and Georgia Southern University's "Tackle for a Cure" and "Pack the House in Pink" (GSU's Hill Convocation Center this spring), millions of pink ribbons have been distributed since 1992 by ZTA collegiate and alumnae members.
To learn more about Zeta Tau Alpha's philanthropy, visit www.zetataualpha.org/foundation. For more information about the "Pink Out the Fountain" event, contact Alice Mathews at alicezta@frontiernet.net.