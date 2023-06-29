Annual Firecracker Fest is set for Saturday

Firecracker Fest 2023 is set for Saturday, July 1, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Mill Creek Regional Park. There will be inflatables, vendors, the annual frog jumping contest, live music, food vendors and, of course, the all-important fireworks display as soon as it's dark.

“The Firecracker Fest is a great event for everyone in our community and we are proud to be able to host once again,” says Eddie Canon, Director of BCRPD. “We will do everything we can to help our guests have a safe, fun Independence Day celebration.”

Perhaps to channel something cool on a sweltering day, Kylie Worrell, 9, gets snowflakes from face-painting specialist Amanda Scarboro during the 2022 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



At 5, the greased pole will open on Field 5, along with the kids' activity field. The frog jumping contest will begin at 5:30, along with live music by the Fantasy Band, on Field 1. The band will play again at 7:45.

To participate in the frog jumping contest, you can compete in one of two age divisions: 10 years and under, and 11 years and older. There will also be prizes for largest, smallest or most unique frog.

At 7 p.m., the May Belles will take the stage on Field 1. The May Belles will also sing the national anthem at 9:15, in preparation for the fireworks display.

Full concessions will be available at the hub building, located between Fields 1-5. Child safety armbands are available at the information tent or the tent on the games field. The bands display parental contact in the event that parent and child are separated.





Traffic information

Starting at 8:45 p.m., no traffic will be allowed down Highway 24 from the 301 Bypass to the recycling center just past the main entrance to Mill Creek Park.

From 9:30-10:30 p.m., traffic will exit out of the main entrance of the park using both lanes. The right lane will be directed right or left onto Highway 24; the left lane will be directed left onto Highway 24.

Traffic exiting from residences and businesses across Highway 24 from Mill Creek Park will only be allowed to turn right (west) onto Highway 24. Both lanes of Highway 24 will go straight to the by-pass. The right lane of Highway 24 will be allowed to travel right onto the by-pass or straight on Highway 24/East Main. The left lane of Highway 24 will be directed left onto the by-pass.

Traffic exiting out of the recycling center exit at Mill Creek will turn right onto Highway 24 only. The back entrance to Mill Creek Park is no longer property of Bulloch County and cannot be used to access the park.

Once all cars have exited from Mill Creek, traffic from Mill Creek Elementary will be directed right onto Beasley Road to Highway 80. Traffic exiting from Bible Baptist, Trinity Church, and Barnes Lumber will be directed right onto Highway 24 to the by-pass for access to Highways 80 and 301.

Exiting preference will be given to people parked in designated areas within Mill Creek Park.

Any traffic wishing to travel down Highway 24 after 8:45 p.m. will be rerouted to Highway 80 East to Burkhalter Road where you will turn left and travel down to Zettwell Road and turn left again. This will take you back to Highway 24 on the opposite side of Mill Creek Regional Park.

For more information, call (912) 764-5637 or visit www.bullochrec.com.

Ace Bourgeois, 17, wears his patriotism behind his ear as he anticipates the fireworks display at the 2022 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





