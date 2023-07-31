Annual downtown pep rally set for Friday

The F1rst Friday Downtown Pep Rally this week will mark the end of summer and the beginning of football season



Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event is set for Friday, Aug 4 from 5:30-8 p.m. on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn. East Main St. will be closed off and more than 70 vendors are registered to participate in the event.

The annual pep rally will feature marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch High Schools to get the community excited for the upcoming season.

Portal will kick off the rally at 5:30 p.m. The Cheer South All Stars will follow with a tumbling performance marking their 25th season at 6 p.m.

The Southeast Bulloch High School marching band, football and cheerleading teams are up next at 6:30 p.m., along with the back-to-back flag football state champions.

The Statesboro High School marching band, football and cheerleading teams will wrap up the pep rally beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to feature the flag football team from Southeast Bulloch High School and hope to have participation from other flag football teams in future events,” Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Development Authority, said.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (912) 764-7227 or email mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.