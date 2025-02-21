Announcement from Bulloch County Board of Commissioners

In a release emailed out by Dal Cannady, communications director for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners from County Commission Chairman David Bennett, the county announced it would take over full fire service outside of Statesboro beginning July 1.

Here is the release:

"The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announces that, effective July 1, 2025, the Bulloch County Fire Department (BCFD) will assume responsibility for all fire services in areas outside the City of Statesboro. This transition includes the five-road-mile area immediately surrounding the city, previously served by the Statesboro Fire Department under an intergovernmental agreement, commonly referred to as the 'Five Mile Fire District.'

In December 2024, the Board of Commissioners voted to allow the most recent five-year intergovernmental fire services agreement to expire on June 30, 2025, providing the required six-month notice to the City of Statesboro. These agreements began in the 1970’s when Bulloch County’s fire protection was provided entirely by volunteer departments. In 2008, the county consolidated these departments under a single administrative structure and established a Fire Chief position. By 2019, the county began executing a long-term plan to enhance fire protection by employing career firefighters to staff 24-hour stations while maintaining a strong volunteer force.

Over the past several years, Bulloch County has made significant investments in its fire services, expanding its team of career firefighters, adding new fire stations, and enhancing its fleet and equipment to improve coverage in rural areas. As part of this ongoing commitment, the county will establish additional fire stations within the Five Mile Fire District - an expansion previously restricted under the intergovernmental agreement.

Historically, residents within the Five Mile Fire District have paid a fire service millage rate (fire tax) to fund fire protection provided by the City of Statesboro. Beginning July 1, 2025, all revenue generated from this tax will be fully invested in Bulloch County Fire Department resources. This shift will allow the county to expand its firefighting staff, acquire new equipment, and further improve fire coverage in the district and throughout Bulloch County.

Additionally, the City of Statesboro has opted not to enter into an automatic aid agreement after July 1, 2025, which would have ensured a joint response to structure fires regardless of jurisdiction. However, both departments will continue to support each other through a mutual aid agreement as needed.

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and Bulloch County Fire Department are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining high-quality fire protection for all residents. The county remains dedicated to fully funding and strengthening its fire services to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and visitors throughout the community."

The Herald will report more about this decision at a later date. For background information on this issue, click on these articles from the Herald:

