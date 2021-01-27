Angela Roberts named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Angela Roberts, Pharmacy Technician Lead, its Employee of the Month.

Roberts has been employed at EGRMC since 2007.

"Angela is a leader we all depend on in the Pharmacy Department," said Burke Basquin, B.S., PharmD, Director of Pharmacy at EGRMC. "Myself as the director, the staff pharmacists, and the technicians all look to her for support and guidance. She fulfills the roles of departmental purchaser, scheduler, quality control, charge reconciler, as well as staff technician. Her hard work and dedication sets the tone for other technicians in the department. Angela does her part and then steps in alongside others to help. Although her persona may seem stoic to some, her laughter and smile when sharing stories with coworkers are contagious. Angela's strong work ethic, humble attitude, and commitment to her coworkers helps make our department stronger.""

"We congratulate Karen on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"The words 'committed', 'sense of ownership', and 'dependability' all ring true when describing Angela's work ethic. Thank you, Karen, for all that you do for EGRMC every day."




