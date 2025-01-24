Amy Blaszczykiewicz named employee of month at EGRMC

Amy Blaszczykiewicz was named the September Employee of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcement in an email.

A clinical coordinator and team member within the hospital's medical group team at Statesboro Family Practice. Blaszczykiewicz has been part of the team at EGRMC for four years. She was nominated fby her colleagues for her positive attitude, her responsiveness and safety awareness, sense of ownership and her commitment to providing quality service while supporting her fellow Statesboro Family Practice and EGRMC team members. Amy’s extraordinary commitment and leadership during the challenges of Hurricane Helene and her hard work and dedication year round have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

Amy’s colleagues at Statesboro Family Practice shared the incredible impact she made during the storm, saying, “Amy was instrumental in helping us prepare for the impending closure due to the storm.

She coordinated provider schedules, communicated with staff, and ensured we were ready to weather the challenges ahead.” Despite limited power and cell phone service, Amy maintained constant communication and coordinated efforts with her team. Working tirelessly through the weekend, she assisted in securing refrigerated vaccines and samples, managed communications with nursing staff and providers, organized patient schedules, ensured timely updates and care continuity, prepared lab orders late into the night, and ensured smooth operations on Monday.

On Sunday, when the clinic office regained power, Amy worked over 10 hours to prepare for reopening. She coordinated staffing for 16 nurses and providers, contacted patients to confirm appointments, and ensured phlebotomist availability through close collaboration with our lab provider.

Her efforts allowed the office to resume operations with minimal disruption.

“Amy never wavered during the storm,” her manager said. “Her calm, decisive leadership and ability to adapt in a crisis were nothing short of extraordinary. Her nursing team and colleagues continually praise her initiative, dedication, and unwavering support.”

Even after the immediate crisis passed, Amy continued to excel. She onboarded new staff, addressed scheduling challenges, and handled daily operations seamlessly, all while maintaining her signature calm demeanor. “Amy is truly an amazing asset to Statesboro Family Practice,” her manager added. “Her ability to problem-solve and lead with confidence is invaluable. We wouldn’t have gotten through this storm without her.”

“East Georgia and our medical group thrives because of team members like Amy, whose dedication and resilience embody our mission of providing exceptional care, no matter the circumstances,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of EGRMC. “Amy’s extraordinary leadership was highlighted during Hurricane Helene and ensured that our patients, staff, and community were supported during a time of crisis. We are proud to honor her as Employee of the Month and deeply grateful for her commitment to excellence for every patient, every time, always.”



