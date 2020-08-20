Amazon carrier charged with Candler Trump sign theft

Candler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida parcel carrier Tuesday after someone reported the theft of a Trump/Pence campaign sign.

The sheriff’s office takes such theft seriously, said Capt. Justin Wells in a press release Thursday. “Each campaign season we receive complaints of sign thefts. The theft of campaign signs is a crime.”

The Amazon parcel carrier, Fred Bumba of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested after deputies “received a complaint for theft from a citizen in the City of Metter. It was reported that a Trump/Pence 2020 election campaign sign was stolen from private property,” Wells said. After investigation, deputies arrested Bumba Thursday on charges of theft by taking and criminal trespass. He was taken to the Candler County jail, where he later posted bond, according to jail records.

In May, Candler County Coroner Allen Tyler was arrested on charges stemming from accusations he stole a competitor’s campaign signs. His challenger, Joe Carter, reportedly caught Tyler on camera taking the signs. Tyler was arrested after a query by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

