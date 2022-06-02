Allen to speak at Bulloch GOP breakfast Saturday

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia 12th District, will be the featured speaker for the Bulloch County Republican Party’s June breakfast, this Saturday, June 4, at The Saucy Shrimp restaurant, 12218 U.S. Highway South, just south of the bypass.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m., but the doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for fellowship time and the optional meal.

The cost of breakfast is $10, and organizers request that anyone who plans to eat RSVP at BullochGOP.org to ensure an adequate supply of breakfast foods. The event page includes an option to pay in advance via PayPal.

Allen will speak “about the challenges of serving Georgia’s 12th District as a member of the minority party and his vision and goals for the district in anticipation of his re-election this year and being in the majority party in 2023,” states the announcement provided by Lawton Sack, Bulloch County Republican Party first vice chair for communications.

First elected in 2014, when he unseated former Rep. John Barrow, the Democrat who had represented the 12th District in Congress for the previous 10 years, Allen has been re-elected three times since.

He currently faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 general election from Democrat Elizabeth “Liz’ Johnson, a Bulloch County resident who was also his Democratic challenger in 2020.

Now 70, Allen, from Augusta, was 25 when he founded the construction company R.W. Allen & Associates, which he grew and operated for more than 35 years. He serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee and is currently the senior Republican on the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions, which oversees federal policies dealing with employer-employee relations and benefits such as health and retirement security.



