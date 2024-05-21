The home of Georgia Southern football will be renamed Allen E. Paulson Stadium at Evans Family Field in recognition of a transformational gift commitment from the Evans family, according to a release Tuesday from the university’s Athletics Department. The change is pending approval from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

Brianna ('12) and RT ('12) Evans agreed to a $3 million donation to impact Eagle athletics – the largest single donation in Georgia Southern Athletics history. The huge gift will support upgrades throughout Paulson Stadium and other significant enhancements to the football program, the release stated.

"We are deeply grateful for the transformative donation from Brianna and RT Evans," said Director of Athletics Jared Benko. "As proud alumni, Brianna and RT are enthusiastic Eagles, and their generous support of our football program will significantly benefit our student-athletes, coaches and staff. The Evans family has been contributing to Georgia Southern for decades, and we are thrilled to rename our field at Paulson Stadium to the Evans Family Field in their honor!"

Paulson Stadium was dedicated on Sept. 29, 1984, with a 48-11 win over Liberty Baptist. The 25,000-seat stadium is considered one of the toughest home fields in college football. The Eagles boast a 214-49 record at home, good for the fourth-best winning percentage (.814) among current FBS stadiums.

"Brianna and RT Evans and the company that bears their name are dedicated to giving back to their community," said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. "As True Blue alumni, the Evans Family Field is the perfect name for our Georgia Southern gridiron, and their generosity will be remembered for years to come."

Founded in 2001 by Tim Evans, Evans General Contractors is a design-build, general contracting, and construction management firm headquartered in greater Atlanta. The company stepped up previously with the Ted Smith Family Football Center, and now Brianna and RT, president of Evans General Contractors, have stepped up with this donation to the department.

"Georgia Southern has always held a special place in our hearts," said RT Evans. "We could not be more excited about the future of GS football and are thrilled to be able to make this commitment and show our support for our beloved alma mater. We know the best is still ahead for Georgia Southern Athletics!"

RT Evans



The field at Paulson Stadium was previously named after the Bryant family.

“Georgia Southern sincerely thanks the Bryant family for their contributions to Eagle Athletics,” the release stated.

The Eagles open their 2024 football season Aug. 31 against defending Mountain West champion Boise State.



