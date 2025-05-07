By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
All Fired Up! at the Averitt Center for the Arts
Jewelry maker Terry Harn talks with Georgia Southern student Michael Miller Jr. while he shopped Friday, May 2, at the All Fired Up! Exhibition and Sale at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts. (Photos by JASON MARTIN/special)

Local and area artists showed off their wares and their talents last week during the spring All Fired Up! Exhibition and Sale at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on Vine Street. Ceramics, jewelry, paintings and other fine art were on display and for sale during the three-day event. The biannual sale supports local artists and helps continue the art programs, classes and workshops at the Averitt Center. 

