Local and area artists showed off their wares and their talents last week during the spring All Fired Up! Exhibition and Sale at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on Vine Street. Ceramics, jewelry, paintings and other fine art were on display and for sale during the three-day event. The biannual sale supports local artists and helps continue the art programs, classes and workshops at the Averitt Center.
All Fired Up! at the Averitt Center for the Arts
