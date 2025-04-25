All Fired Up! art sale set for May 1-3

Ceramics, jewelry, paintings and other fine art will be on display at the spring All Fired Up! Exhibition and Sale.

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts (31 East Vine St.) will be turned into an art shop May 1-3 for the annual fine art exhibition and art sale.

"This event gives us a chance to share the joy that visual arts can bring and open our studios to showcase the hard work of local artists for the whole community to see," said Kim Riner, Visual Arts director for the Averitt Center.

Local and area artists will display their wares during the three-day event. Doors are open to the public on Thursday, May 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 2 is a day-long event (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and the Saturday, May 3 sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every year, Riner said the sale sees a wide variety of artists participate, like small metals artists, illustrators, fabric/textiles crafters, traditional painters, ceramists and more.

During the event, the public is invited to browse the artwork in both the Center's 2-D & 3-D studios, meet some of the artist volunteers and shop for unique pieces.

"Each day of the sale adds something new, with new artwork flooding the tables each morning for you to discover," Riner said. "Each sale made helps to directly support our local artists and helps us continue our art programs, classes, and workshops year-round."

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts is the location for the Averitt Center’s Visual Arts program and home to the bi-annual event that provides area artists an opportunity to network with the community and understand the business aspect of selling visual art.



