At the "Clay Adventures" camp, the Averitt Center for the Arts summer program allows campers to learn multiple techniques for hand fashioning clay into pinch pots, coil pots, nameplates and other fun projects which were glazed and fired.

Ethan Tolman, 8, and Jisselle Oglesby, 7, play tic tac toe on one of their projects fresh out of the kiln on the last day of Clay Adventures camp at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff