Agreement with GDOT over Creek on Blue Mile project on city’s agenda
Council meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday
A framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for trail and bridge construction within the Creek on the Blue Mile plan is one the items on Statesboro City Council’s 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec.  3, agenda.

GDOT officials previously agreed for the state agency to fund up to $3 million of the preliminary engineering phase of the shared city and state project, which calls for replacing bridges and building a terraced walkway along Little Lotts Creek from South Main Street (U.S. Highway 301) and under bridges at Fair Road (State Route 67) and South Zetterower Avenue.

Another high-dollar item on the agenda is a proposed contract for Southeast Pipe Survey to rehabilitate up to 6,500 feet of sewer main and associated manholes, at an initial amount of $609,467.50, but budgeted for up to $1.2 million.

Another is a more than $1.4 million contract with Y-Delta Inc. for installing sanitary sewers in Quail Run Subdivision. Yet another contract, for $1.2 million, could go to Great Southern Recreation for improvements to Whitesville Park. These last two items would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds. 

