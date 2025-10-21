Agreement allows OTC nursing students easier path to GS courses

Ogeechee Technical College and Georgia Southern University announced this week a newly signed Articulation Agreement between the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia, effective July 1, 2025, to expand educational opportunities for registered nurses seeking to advance their careers.

According to a joint release from Ogeechee Tech and Georgia Southern, the collaboration allows graduates of associate degree nursing programs at Technical College institutions to have a seamless pathway to pursue a BSN through the Georgia Southern School of Nursing within the Waters College of Health Professions.

The statewide agreement provides that Associate of Science in Nursing coursework completed at OTC (or any Technical College institution) will transfer fully toward RN-BSN programs at any participating University System of Georgia school, minimizing lost credit hours and eliminating course duplication.

“This agreement reflects our shared mission to expand access to high-quality education and strengthen Georgia’s nursing workforce,” said Avinandan Mukherjee, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Georgia Southern. “By aligning our efforts with the Technical College System of Georgia, we are creating seamless pathways for students to achieve their goals while ensuring our state’s healthcare system continues to thrive with well-prepared, compassionate professionals serving every community.”

GS’s School of Nursing offers a range of programs, including traditional pre-licensure BSN, Accelerated BSN, RN-BSN, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Nursing Education, and Post-Graduate Certificate programs.

The expanded agreement specifically supports professional registered nurses in continuing their education to the baccalaureate level — an essential step toward leadership in clinical practice and community impact.

“This partnership reflects Georgia Southern’s commitment to student success and excellence in teaching,” said Katrina Embrey, DNS, RN, chair of the Georgia Southern School of Nursing. “By collaborating with the Technical College System of Georgia, we are helping nurses advance their education, expand their professional opportunities, and strengthen the healthcare workforce that serves our communities.”

For OTC, this marks a major advancement in its goal to help local students progress in nursing careers without stepping out of the region or losing progress.

“We have been working for years to secure a seamless bridge for our students to advance their nursing careers by pursuing a BSN,” said Anthony Berrios, Ph.D., vice president for Academic Affairs at OTC. “Current students and alumni alike now have an opportunity to transfer to any USG institution to pursue their bachelor’s degree without major hurdles.”

Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, and Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, works closely with both OTC and Georgia Southern graduates.

“This collaboration represents an exciting step forward for the future of nursing education in our state,” Burdett said. “Anything that strengthens credentialing helps young nurses advance their education and continue to learn and grow. Nursing is a profession built on lifelong learning, and partnerships like this make that possible.”