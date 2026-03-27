After penny’s demise, Georgia may round to nearest 5 cents

ATLANTA — Now that the government isn’t making pennies anymore, Georgia lawmakers are planning to round cash transactions to the nearest nickel.

The penny proposal makes sense, said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.

“It’s pretty simple,” Hufstetler said. “You round up or down to the nearest 5 or 10. It all evens out.”

The Georgia Senate voted 50-0 to approve the legislation, sending it to the House for a potential final vote.

If the bill passes, Georgia businesses would be required to round down transactions that end in a 1, 2, 6, or 7. Prices that end in a 3, 4, 8, or 9 would be rounded up. And items with costs that end exactly in a 0 or 5 would stay the same.

The proposal applies to in-person purchases made with cash. Transactions with credit cards wouldn’t need to be rounded.

The debate prompted senators to crack a few jokes.

“Is a penny earned a penny saved still valid?” asked Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele.

“Is it not true that this legislation isn’t worth a dime?” asked Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania.

The Trump administration decided last year to stop producing new pennies, which are worth less than they cost to make.

With pennies gradually disappearing from circulation, Georgia is one of several states across the country considering legislation to round transactions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Customers would still be able to pay with exact change if they wish, according to House Bill 1112.

The House previously passed a different version of the bill that rounded transactions differently. Now the House needs to decide whether to agree to the Senate’s proposal or seek further revisions.



