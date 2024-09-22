Academic lists for area college students

Summer 2024 academic lists at Georgia State

To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of six semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Statesboro: Rose Smith.

To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Statesboro: Benjamin Becker; Chyna Dockery; Sarah Reddick





Kennesaw State's Summer 2024 Dean's List

Kennesaw State University congratulates the nearly 1,100 students named to KSU's Dean's List in recognition of their academic achievement during the Summer 2024 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Pembroke: Caroline Grayson, majoring in Finance

Statesboro: Emily Green, majoring in Finance





Valdosta State announces Summer 2024 graduates

Valdosta State University members of its graduating class of Summer 2024.

Claxton: Marah Adams, Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Sylvania: Lauryn Burns, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Raymond Reynolds, Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Statesboro: Jessica Dailey, Master of Science in Psychology; Amy Duggan, Master of Education in Adult and Career Education; Jammie Gillis, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management; Marcus Kirkland, Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Ellabell: Abigail Ferreira, Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education

Portal: Katherine Lamb, Education Specialist in School Counseling

Brooklet: Allison Smith, Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology





New cadets complete FROG Week at UNG

The University of North Georgia's (UNG) 220 newest cadets began their time in the Corps of Cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 4-10. The week mixed physical challenges with an array of workshops about available services and how to succeed as a cadet and a student. Freshmen who completed FROG Week included:

Pembroke: Julian Nicholson

Statesboro: Jay Tysinger





UNG degrees awarded in summer 2024

For the summer 2024 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded about 500 degrees and certificates to graduates.

Zachary Yaeger of Statesboro graduated with an Education Specialist in School Leadership.





Valdosta State Summer 2024 Dean's List

At Valdosta State University, Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Statesboro: Hilarie Jackson; Richya Nicholson

Sylvania: Lauryn Burns

Metter: Allana Rowland; Madison Spivey

Ellabell: Shelby Cook





Academic Lists at Georgia Southwestern State

Kaleigh Shelnutt, a resident of Statesboro, made the Summer 2024 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following made the Summer 2024 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Statesboro: Armani Cooke; Ashley Duvall

Garfield: Payton Thompson



