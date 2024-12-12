By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A radio broadcast of 'It's a Wonderful Life' on stage
Statesboro High Theatre Troupe to perform Christmas classic in unique format on Saturday and Sunday
The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe will perform their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film that tells the story of an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.
The production features actors reading their lines, old-fashioned radio-style, complete with sound effects.
Shows are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. General admission – $10 for adults & $5 for students and children.