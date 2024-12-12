A radio broadcast of 'It's a Wonderful Life' on stage

The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe will perform their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film that tells the story of an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe populates a holiday-inspired set as they rehearse their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The production features actors reading their lines, old-fashioned radio-style, complete with sound effects.

Shows are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. General admission – $10 for adults & $5 for students and children.

Tickets are available on GoFan https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets.

Rylee Martindale-Rushing delivers her lines with gusto during a rehearsal of the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Callie Barger, left, makes the wind howl while fellow sound-effects actors Anna Washington, center, and Lillie Yates wait for their cues during rehearsal for the radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe creates a Christmas party atmosphere for the moving final scene of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Hero Georgia Bailey (Asher Hodgin), left, rejects an offer from the dastardly Mr. Potter (Branden Howard) during a scene from the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mary Bailey, portrayed by Madison Holmes, keeps her head while husband George undergoes a crisis during the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

