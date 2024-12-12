By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A radio broadcast of 'It's a Wonderful Life' on stage
Statesboro High Theatre Troupe to perform Christmas classic in unique format on Saturday and Sunday
Lilyann Gaschel, right, portrays the guardian angel sent to save George Bailey (Asher Hodgin), left, as the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe rehearse their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe will perform their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film that tells the story of an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe populates a holiday-inspired set as they rehearse their radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" based on Frank Capra's classic film. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
 

The production features actors reading their lines, old-fashioned radio-style, complete with sound effects. 

Shows are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.  General admission – $10 for adults & $5 for students and children.  

Tickets are available on GoFan https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets.  

Rylee Martindale-Rushing delivers her lines with gusto during a rehearsal of the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Callie Barger, left, makes the wind howl while fellow sound-effects actors Anna Washington, center, and Lillie Yates wait for their cues during rehearsal for the radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe creates a Christmas party atmosphere for the moving final scene of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Hero Georgia Bailey (Asher Hodgin), left, rejects an offer from the dastardly Mr. Potter (Branden Howard) during a scene from the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Mary Bailey, portrayed by Madison Holmes, keeps her head while husband George undergoes a crisis during the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Lillie Yates creates the final bell sound effect as Georgia Bailey's guardian angel earns her wings during the Statesboro High School Theatre Troupe radio play presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life!" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

