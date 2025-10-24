4th Annual Recycle Fest set for Nov. 1 behind City Hall

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful will host its annual Recycle Fest on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind City Hall at 29 E Vine Street.

The free event is open to all Bulloch County residents and is designed to make it easy to recycle a variety of products and, at the same time, learn about ways to live more sustainably.

“Recycle Fest brings together a great lineup of community partners who will help residents safely and properly dispose of household items,” Timeka Simpson, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, said.

This year’s vendors include:

• Sensible Recycling – Electronics Recycling

• Ultra Shred Technologies – Onsite Paper Shredding and Recycling

• Greenrock Recycling – Household Glass, Plastics, and Metal Recycling

• Pittman Park United Methodist Church – Household Battery Recycling and Aluminum Cans (Proceeds Benefitting Habitat for Humanity Bulloch County)

• Statesboro Police Department – Proper Medication Destruction

• City of Statesboro Stormwater Division – Rain Gardens and Rain Barrel Giveaway

• Statesboro Tree Board – Adopt-A-Tree & Tree Rebate Program

• Fix It Fair – Hosted by Greener Boro Commission and Georgia Southern BIG

Residents are welcome to bring items like old electronics, glass, plastics, batteries, paper documents and more.

This year’s event also will feature a Fix-It Fair, where skilled volunteers will help repair or repurpose broken items like bikes, lamps, jewelry, and small appliances – encouraging innovation and reducing waste.

For a full list of accepted and non-accepted items, or to learn more about the event, visit RecycleFest — Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful.



