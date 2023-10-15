47th annual Georgia Peanut Bank Week Oct. 16-20 marks harvest

The Georgia Peanut Commission and Georgia Bankers Association will join forces Oct. 16-20, 2023, to promote the 47th annual Georgia Peanut Bank Week.

Financial institutions and local banks across the state will offer a tribute to Georgia’s 4,000 peanut farm families and the sustainability they provide to Georgia’s state and local economies.

The 2023 theme, “Counting on Georgia Peanuts,” will showcase the affordable and nutritious peanut. Recent research studies indicate and highlight that regularly eating peanuts can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. Individuals can reap these benefits by taking one daily ounce (about a handful) of peanuts or 2 tablespoons of peanut butter.

The annual promotion will be taking place during an opportune time of the year: peanut harvest. In 2022, Georgia peanuts were planted on more than 680,000 acres throughout Georgia and accounted for 52 percent of peanut production in the United States. Peanuts were planted in 77 of Georgia’s 159 counties with an average yield of more than 4,250 pounds per acre.

The Georgia Peanut Commission urges everyone to stop by their local participating bank or financial institution during Georgia Peanut Bank Week to learn more about Georgia peanuts. For more information, visit the GPC website at www.gapeanuts.com.